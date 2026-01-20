Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Rasayan Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bharat Rasayan Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Best Agrolife Ltd, Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd, Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd and Universus Photo Imagings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 January 2026.

Best Agrolife Ltd, Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd, Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd and Universus Photo Imagings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 January 2026.

Bharat Rasayan Ltd lost 13.71% to Rs 1760.2 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 29948 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1311 shares in the past one month.

 

Best Agrolife Ltd crashed 10.91% to Rs 24.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd tumbled 10.54% to Rs 30.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16238 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4730 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Embassy Developments

Embassy Developments to invest ₹7,000 crore in Mumbai housing market

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 570 points; Nifty below 25,400; Jindal Saw up 5%, Hindustan Zinc 5%

Jony Ive, Sam Altman, io, OpenAI

Jony Ive and OpenAI's first AI gadget may launch in 2026: What to expect

ITC hotels

ITC Hotels Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 9.4% to ₹235 cr, revenue up 22%

Rishi Kohli, CIO, Jio BlackRock AMC | Photo credit: Puneet Wadhwa

Budget 2026 likely to be a non-event for the markets: Jio BlackRock AMC CIO

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd corrected 10.41% to Rs 59.37. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13627 shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd shed 10.23% to Rs 186.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 752 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Senores Pharma slumps as Q3 PAT slides 2% QoQ to Rs 32 cr

Senores Pharma slumps as Q3 PAT slides 2% QoQ to Rs 32 cr

Jindal Saw surges over 20% in two days on robust sequential Q3 performance

Jindal Saw surges over 20% in two days on robust sequential Q3 performance

Volumes soar at Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd counter

British pound jumps sharply to one-week high against a weak dollar; UK unemployment rate steadies at 5.1%

British pound jumps sharply to one-week high against a weak dollar; UK unemployment rate steadies at 5.1%

Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 29.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 29.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayTata Capital Q3 FY26 ResultsIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today