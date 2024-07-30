Business Standard
Mallikarjun Kharge cites security challenges related to China and Pakistan

Kharge said new developments at India's two-front security paradigm have yet again exposed the Narendra Modi government's rank apathy

These are extremely serious and sensitive issues of national security and need a united and collective approach, he said | (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Citing security challenges related to China and Pakistan, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged the Centre on Tuesday to take Parliament into confidence and alleged that in its "false bravado and hollow propaganda", it has forgotten that it also has the responsibility to protect India's strategic interests.
Kharge said new developments at India's two-front security paradigm have yet again exposed the Narendra Modi government's rank apathy.
"Is it not true that China has built and operationalised a bridge connecting the north and south banks of Pangong Lake, which allows it to have a strategic dominance in the sector, close to our LAC?" the Congress chief asked in a post on X.
"Is it not a fact that China has started constructing a new village along the LAC in the Demchok sector, which along with Depsang, is a point of standoff, post-Galwan?" he asked.
On Pakistan, Kharge asked whether it is not true that since Prime Minister Modi took oath, there have been 25 terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Jammu region, where 15 soldiers or security personnel have been killed and 27 injured.
"Is it not a fact that Pak-sponsored terrorism has now spread to 3 new districts of Jammu and Kashmir -- Doda, Kathua and Reasi and the share of civilian deaths in such incidents across Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has been disproportionately high --? in fact, the highest in about two decades?" the Congress president asked.
These are extremely serious and sensitive issues of national security and need a united and collective approach, he said.
"Parliament must be taken into confidence by the Modi Govt, but in its false bravado and hollow propaganda, it has forgotten that it also has the responsibility to protect India's strategic interests," Kharge said.

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

