Monday, February 24, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veranda Learning acquires stakes in BB Virtuals & Navkar Digital

Veranda Learning acquires stakes in BB Virtuals & Navkar Digital

Image

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Veranda Learning Solutions said that it has acquired 40.41% stake in BB Publications and acquired 65% stake in Navkar Digital Institute in order to further strengthen the company's position in India's commerce education space.

The company intends to acquire an additional 10.59% stake in BB Virtuals by June 2025.

With these acquisitions, Veranda expects to achieve a pro forma EBITDA exceeding Rs 120 crores for FY25.

BB Virtuals, founded by the renowned chartered accountant (CA) educator Bhanwar Borana, has established itself as a top-notch online platform for CA and commerce aspirants. It has trained over 200,000 students online, producing more than 500 all-India rank-holders.

 

Navkar Digital, founded by Mr. Hiteshkumar Shah, is a well-established offline education platform for chartered accountancy (CA), company secretary (CS), and cost & management accountancy (CMA) aspirants in Gujarat.

Also Read

Gillette India rallies 6% in weak market; stock surges 17% in one week

Gillette India rallies 6% in weak market; stock surges 17% in one week

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex plunges 760 pts, Nifty tests 22,550; IT, financial stocks weigh

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

'No shortage of money but lack of intentions': Atishi slams Delhi govt

Alibaba

Alibaba joins global AI race, commits to $53 billion investment over 3 yrs

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to arrive in state today, inaugurate Advantage Assam 2.0 on Feb 25

Prof. J.K. Shah, founder of JK Shah Classes, said: "By bringing in BB Virtuals and Navkar Digital into the Veranda ecosystem integrating these companies with JK Shah Classes, we are building a powerful alliance that provides students pursuing commerce education with unparalleled academic support."

Veranda Learning Solutions, part of the Kalpathi AGS Group, is a public listed education technology company that offers a bouquet of training programs for competitive exam preparation, including state public service commission, banking, insurance, railways, IAS, and CA, as well as a slew of professional skilling and upskilling programmes.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 193.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 99.15 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.45% to currently trade at Rs 237.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus Life receives USFDA approval for manufacturing Ibuprofen and Famotidine tablets

Zydus Life receives USFDA approval for manufacturing Ibuprofen and Famotidine tablets

Bajaj Auto board approves Rs 1,364-cr investment in Netherlands arm

Bajaj Auto board approves Rs 1,364-cr investment in Netherlands arm

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with GIFTCL to offer Citizen Card and Visitor Management Solutions

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with GIFTCL to offer Citizen Card and Visitor Management Solutions

NTPC tie up with France's EDF for hydro and pumped storage projects

NTPC tie up with France's EDF for hydro and pumped storage projects

Volumes spurt at Pfizer Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Pfizer Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUP Board Exam 2025 GuidelinesManchester City vs Liverpool live Match TimeIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11shami injury NewsInd vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon