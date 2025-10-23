Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikram Solar bags major solar module supply contract from Sunsure Energy

Vikram Solar bags major solar module supply contract from Sunsure Energy

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Vikram Solar said that it has received a major order for supplying 148.9 MW high-efficiency solar modules from Sunsure Energy.

Sunsure Energy is a renewable energy solutions provider for Indias businesses and utilities transitioning to green power.

The modules, rated at 595 Wp, will be deployed across Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Under this contract, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced Ml0R N-Type TOPCon modules to Sunsure, known for superior efficiency, reliability, and high energy yield.

This order from Sunsure Energy adds to a series of significant wins for the company this year, including 200 MW from AB Energia, 336 MW from L&T Construction, and 326 MW from Gujarat Industries Power Company, among others.

 

Also Read

United Breweries, UB, Heineken, Kingfisher

United Breweries shares rise 2% on quarterly business update; details here

IND vs AUS live score

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 2nd ODI: Bartlett strikes again; Back-to-back ducks for Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli (Source: X)

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Kohli falls for successive ducks for first time in ODIs

stocks

Epack Prefab Tech zooms 15%, hits all time high on posting Q2 results

Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney

Carney unveils Canada's talent attraction plan amid US H-1B visa changes

Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman & managing director, Vikram Solar, said: "India recently crossing the 125 GW renewable energy capacity mark is a powerful reminder of the momentum we've built on our clean energy journey.

By combining technological excellence with strong industry partnerships, we are not just accelerating project execution but also strengthening the collective ecosystem that will power India's clean energy future.

Vikram Solar is one of the leading Indian solar module manufacturers, specializing in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries. The company is one of the largest PV module manufacturers in India with cumulative production capacity of 4.5 GW.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 128.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales jumped 93.72% to Rs 1,109.91 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.43% to currently trade at Rs 337.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kirloskar Ferrous gains on securing Rs 358-cr ONGC order for EUE tubing supply

Kirloskar Ferrous gains on securing Rs 358-cr ONGC order for EUE tubing supply

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd Surges 5.07%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.6%

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd Surges 5.07%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.6%

Indian economy shows resilience, tepid food prices pull inflation lower

Indian economy shows resilience, tepid food prices pull inflation lower

Market opens higher; breadth positive

Market opens higher; breadth positive

INR gains marginally, forex cover remains adequate

INR gains marginally, forex cover remains adequate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon