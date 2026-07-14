VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd Spurts 3.1%

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd has lost 11.84% over last one month compared to 3.98% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.31% rise in the SENSEX

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd rose 3.1% today to trade at Rs 11.99. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.31% to quote at 28249.4. The index is up 3.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Silver Touch Technologies Ltd increased 3.01% and Zensar Technologies Ltd added 1.59% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 22.95 % over last one year compared to the 6.06% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd has lost 11.84% over last one month compared to 3.98% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.31% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1475 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 23417 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 51.6 on 23 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 8.54 on 30 Mar 2026.

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