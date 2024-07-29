Voltamp Transformers hits record high after strong Q1 result

Voltamp Transformers soared 16.21% to Rs 14,205.10 after the company's net profit surged 56.44% to Rs 79.44 crore on 32.89% rise in net sales to Rs 428.15 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The operating profit increased 56% YoY to Rs 72.92 crore for the quarter ended June 2024. The EBITDA margin stood at 17.70% in first quarter of FY25 as against 14.47% posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses spiked 28.52% to Rs 355.68 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 300.06 crore (up 9.23% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 13.71 crore (up 16.09% YoY).

Profit before tax grew 47.93% year on year (YoY) to Rs 101.27 crore in June 2024 quarter.