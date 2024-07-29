Voltamp Transformers hits record high after strong Q1 result

Voltamp Transformers soared 16.21% to Rs 14,205.10 after the company's net profit surged 56.44% to Rs 79.44 crore on 32.89% rise in net sales to Rs 428.15 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.Profit before tax grew 47.93% year on year (YoY) to Rs 101.27 crore in June 2024 quarter.
The operating profit increased 56% YoY to Rs 72.92 crore for the quarter ended June 2024. The EBITDA margin stood at 17.70% in first quarter of FY25 as against 14.47% posted in same quarter last year.
Total expenses spiked 28.52% to Rs 355.68 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 300.06 crore (up 9.23% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 13.71 crore (up 16.09% YoY).
The firms opening order book at 1 April 2024 was Rs 840.66 crore (7839 MVA) and new orders worth Rs 639 crores(5040 MVA) got added from April 2024 onwards giving as on date revenue visibility of Rs 1479.66 crore (12879 MVA). The company will continue pursuing only profitable growth opportunities ensuring balance sheet health.
Voltamp Transformers manufactures a diverse range of transformers, including oil-filled power and distribution transformers. Additionally, the company produces resin-impregnated dry-type transformers, 11KV Class in technical collaboration with MORA, Germany, along with cast resin dry-type transformers, 33 KV Class in technical collaboration with HTT, Germany.
The scrip hit an all time high of Rs 14,600 in todays intraday session.
