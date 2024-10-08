Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd witnessed volume of 50.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.89 lakh shares

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd witnessed volume of 50.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.89 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.62% to Rs.188.60. Volumes stood at 29.5 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd notched up volume of 166.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.48% to Rs.490.00. Volumes stood at 130.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd clocked volume of 10.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.71 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.03% to Rs.14,594.00. Volumes stood at 2.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd registered volume of 2.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.00 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.24% to Rs.1,425.95. Volumes stood at 1.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 15.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.40% to Rs.1,156.20. Volumes stood at 7.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Abhay Singh Chautala

Haryana election results LIVE: BJP set for Haryana hattrick; INLD's Abhay Chautala humbled

Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Omar, Farooq

Jammu-Kashmir Elections LIVE: Omar Abdullah will be the CM, confirms Farooq after Cong-NC win

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 500pts, at 81,550, Nifty 150pts up, at 24,950; Financials gain

India semifinal qualification scenarios

Women's T20 WC 2024: How India's semis chance hinge on AUS vs NZ result?

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Trent, Dixon, Ipca, Coforge, Akzo Nobel hit record highs; rally up to 8%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon