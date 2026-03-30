Monday, March 30, 2026 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd counter

Volumes jump at IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd saw volume of 759.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 100.67 lakh shares

Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd, Thermax Ltd, HEG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 March 2026.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd saw volume of 759.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 100.67 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.38% to Rs.21.98. Volumes stood at 297.43 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Sapphire Foods India Ltd witnessed volume of 21.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.43 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.57% to Rs.150.36. Volumes stood at 11.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Steel Authority of India Ltd recorded volume of 547.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 221.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.47% to Rs.153.02. Volumes stood at 270.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

kerosene usage

Why Iran war has forced India to bring kerosene back to the kitchens

Fire at Haifa oil refinery

Fire breaks out near Israeli oil refinery after Iranian missile attack

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

Over 4 in 10 households face LPG delays; black market sales rise: Survey

Delhi DoE Class 9, 11 Result 2026

Delhi DoE Class 9, 11 Result 2026 at edudel.nic.in, check details inside

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, down 1,650 pts, Nifty near 22,300; Rupee breaches 95/$

Thermax Ltd witnessed volume of 4.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.84% to Rs.3,223.70. Volumes stood at 69965 shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd recorded volume of 134.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65.33 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.87% to Rs.544.45. Volumes stood at 473.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Delta Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Delta Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indices trade with steep losses; financial services share decline

Indices trade with steep losses; financial services share decline

Wonder Electricals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wonder Electricals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indices drift lower in early trade; mrkt breadth weak

Indices drift lower in early trade; mrkt breadth weak

Intellect secures contract from India leading e-commerce giants

Intellect secures contract from India leading e-commerce giants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock Market HolidayStocks To Watch TodayIPO 2026 RR vs CSK Playing 11Amir Chand IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayDhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11PSEB Class 5th Result 2026Personal Finance