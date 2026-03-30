Volumes jump at IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd counter

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd saw volume of 759.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 100.67 lakh shares

Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd, Thermax Ltd, HEG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 March 2026.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd saw volume of 759.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 100.67 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.38% to Rs.21.98. Volumes stood at 297.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd witnessed volume of 21.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.43 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.57% to Rs.150.36. Volumes stood at 11.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Steel Authority of India Ltd recorded volume of 547.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 221.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.47% to Rs.153.02. Volumes stood at 270.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Thermax Ltd witnessed volume of 4.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.84% to Rs.3,223.70. Volumes stood at 69965 shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd recorded volume of 134.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65.33 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.87% to Rs.544.45. Volumes stood at 473.19 lakh shares in the last session.

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