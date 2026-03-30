Monday, March 30, 2026 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delta Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Delta Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd, Man Infraconstruction Ltd and AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 March 2026.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd, Man Infraconstruction Ltd and AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 March 2026.

Delta Corp Ltd lost 10.59% to Rs 49.5 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 9.85% to Rs 438.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68900 shares in the past one month.

Websol Energy System Ltd crashed 8.78% to Rs 64.82. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

real estate, realty sector

K Raheja Group, IHG Hotels to open ₹1,800 cr hospitality project in Mumbai

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, down 1,650 pts, Nifty near 22,300; Rupee breaches 95/$

Komalika Bari

Komalika pushes for Asian Games comeback with strong work ethic

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt may stop ECMS funds if design, Six Sigma quality not met: Vaishnaw

Caratlane

CaratLane eyes retail expansion with 40 new stores across India in FY27

Man Infraconstruction Ltd dropped 8.55% to Rs 79.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd plummeted 8.48% to Rs 233.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59793 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29220 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade with steep losses; financial services share decline

Indices trade with steep losses; financial services share decline

Wonder Electricals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wonder Electricals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indices drift lower in early trade; mrkt breadth weak

Indices drift lower in early trade; mrkt breadth weak

Intellect secures contract from India leading e-commerce giants

Intellect secures contract from India leading e-commerce giants

Hilton Metal Forging jumps 73% in three days

Hilton Metal Forging jumps 73% in three days

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock Market HolidayStocks To Watch TodayIPO 2026 RR vs CSK Playing 11Amir Chand IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayDhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11PSEB Class 5th Result 2026Personal Finance