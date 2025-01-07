Business Standard

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / 'No room for manipulation': ECI chief on Kejriwal's 'voter deletion' charge

'No room for manipulation': ECI chief on Kejriwal's 'voter deletion' charge

'Draft rolls are sent to political parties on January 1, and they are given the opportunity to raise claims and objections,' CEC Rajiv Kumar said

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during a press conference (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday addressed allegations of electoral roll manipulation ahead of announcing dates for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. In his address, Kumar rejected the charges, stating that there were almost 70 steps in the process, where political parties worked alongside the Election Commission and had a right to raise issues.
 
This comes after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal repeatedly alleged that there was an effort by the opposition BJP to manipulate voters’ list in his home segment, the New Delhi assembly constituency. Last month, he wrote to the Election Commission about an “unusual spike” in additions and deletions to electoral rolls.
 
 
"There were certain kinds of concerns that were raised (by political parties). It was said that wrongful addition and deletion were made in electoral rolls... It was also said that certain groups are targeted and their names are deleted. Even after giving a reply about EVM - it was said that EVM can be manipulated," Rajiv Kumar said.  Also Read: Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Date
 

Electoral roll transparency

 
Responding to the concerns, CEC Kumar emphasised the transparency of the electoral roll process, highlighting that political parties are involved at every stage.
 
"Draft rolls are sent to political parties on January 1, and they are given the opportunity to raise claims and objections. Deletions or additions follow a rigorous due process, with no deletions made without Form 7," he clarified.

Addressing concerns about voter turnout spikes and counting delays, Kumar stated that India’s electoral system is managed by approximately five million polling staff from diverse backgrounds, with teams randomized and formed shortly before elections.
 
"There is no large-scale conspiracy among these individuals to manipulate elections," he added.
 
Kumar affirmed the awareness and vigilance of Indian voters, asserting their ability to discern and understand electoral processes. He also assured that the Election Commission respects public queries and is committed to addressing concerns.
 
Kumar also reiterated that EVMs were secure and allegations of manipulation were unfounded. He pointed out that since the Bihar elections in 2020, 15 different parties have emerged as the largest in 30 State/UT elections, reflecting the fairness of the electoral process in India.
   

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

