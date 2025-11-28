Friday, November 28, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
63 Moons soars 19% after NCLT approves NSEL's One-Time Settlement offer

63 Moons soars 19% after NCLT approves NSEL's One-Time Settlement offer

The one-time settlement offer agreed would bring a major relief for traders whose monies were stuck in the NSEL payment crisis that happened in July 2013, 63 Moons said in an exchange filing.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

63 Moons Technologies share price today

 
Share price of 63 Moons Technologies zoomed 19 per cent to ₹930.90 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the company informed that the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai (NCLT) approved the One-Time Settlement Scheme between National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) and traders today.
 
At 02:12 PM; 63 Moons Technologies was quoting at ₹930.55, as against a marginal 0.01 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter surged multiple-fold with a combined 6.93 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,130 on July 10, 2025.
 

NCLT approves NSEL’s one-time settlement

 
NSEL, with the support of its parent company namely 63 Moons Technologies limited had filed a Scheme of Settlement before the Hon’ble NCLT, Mumbai, for a one-time amicable full and final settlement with 5,682 traders.
 
The Scheme of Settlement was put to vote by Hon’ble NCLT wherein a whopping 92.81 per cent of traders in number and 91.35 per cent in value voted in favour the One-Time Settlement. 

The settlement scheme envisages payment of ₹1,950 crore to 5,682 traders in proportion to their outstanding as on July 31, 2024, against closure of legal cases against the group along with assignment of all rights of traders in favour of 63 Moons.
 
This decision would bring a major relief for the traders whose monies were stuck in the NSEL payment crisis that happened in July 2013, 63 Moons said in an exchange filing.
 
Back in August 2013 also, NSEL with the support of 63 moons had paid around ₹179 crore, thereby giving relief to 7,053 smaller traders with outstanding of less than ₹10 lakh. 63 Moons has once again stood up for the cause of traders despite no money trail to NSEL, 63 Moons and its promoters, the company said. 
 

Review of business verticals

 
The Exchange Technology (ET) Division of 63 Moons continues to serve its client, Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd., with its robust, scalable, and efficient technology solutions that support critical and large trading volumes.
 
The division has forayed into developing marketplace technology software, and has onboarded a prestigious client, resulting in the generation of initial revenue during 2024-25. The division continues to explore opportunities around the technology skills it possesses so that the existing talent can be leveraged for better revenue in the coming times, 63 Moons said in its FY25 annual report.
 

Topics : Buzzing stocks 63moons technologies NCLT stock market trading Market trends

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

