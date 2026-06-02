Volumes jump at Newgen Software Technologies Ltd counter
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 261.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.32 lakh shares
Sonata Software Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 June 2026.
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 261.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.32 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.21% to Rs.504.25. Volumes stood at 7.84 lakh shares in the last session.
Sonata Software Ltd witnessed volume of 144.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.91 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.81% to Rs.279.15. Volumes stood at 6.58 lakh shares in the last session.
Birlasoft Ltd notched up volume of 116.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.69 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.00% to Rs.344.20. Volumes stood at 12.52 lakh shares in the last session.
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Zensar Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 39.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.44 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.07% to Rs.520.55. Volumes stood at 7.58 lakh shares in the last session.
Concord Biotech Ltd notched up volume of 13.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.68% to Rs.1,142.80. Volumes stood at 2.85 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 2:50 PM IST