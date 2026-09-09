Volumes soar at Biocon Ltd counter

Biocon Ltd clocked volume of 168.67 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 75.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.23 lakh shares

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, DLF Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 September 2026.

Biocon Ltd clocked volume of 168.67 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 75.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.55% to Rs.398.65. Volumes stood at 1.22 lakh shares in the last session.

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd saw volume of 6.91 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 34.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20246 shares. The stock dropped 2.59% to Rs.1,545.05. Volumes stood at 86505 shares in the last session.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd witnessed volume of 60.3 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 21.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.80 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.75% to Rs.1,755.80. Volumes stood at 3.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd witnessed volume of 15.49 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 17.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 88204 shares. The stock increased 16.60% to Rs.856.40. Volumes stood at 56869 shares in the last session.

DLF Ltd witnessed volume of 33.45 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 15.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.23 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.23% to Rs.667.65. Volumes stood at 9.14 lakh shares in the last session.

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