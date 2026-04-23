Volumes soar at Clean Science & Technology Ltd counter

Clean Science & Technology Ltd recorded volume of 78.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares

Godrej Industries Ltd, Piramal Pharma Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 April 2026.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd recorded volume of 78.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.54% to Rs.807.95. Volumes stood at 3.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd recorded volume of 26.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 89341 shares. The stock gained 4.94% to Rs.989.70. Volumes stood at 66027 shares in the last session.

Piramal Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 468.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.69 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.02% to Rs.164.61. Volumes stood at 28.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd registered volume of 22.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.16 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.56% to Rs.8,822.50. Volumes stood at 4.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd witnessed volume of 24.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.64 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.53% to Rs.1,594.10. Volumes stood at 5.41 lakh shares in the last session.