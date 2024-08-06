Business Standard
Volumes soar at K P R Mill Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Vardhman Textiles Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 August 2024.
Vardhman Textiles Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 August 2024.
K P R Mill Ltd recorded volume of 56.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.11% to Rs.918.55. Volumes stood at 2.12 lakh shares in the last session.
Vardhman Textiles Ltd recorded volume of 39.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.05% to Rs.524.50. Volumes stood at 2.95 lakh shares in the last session.
BLS International Services Ltd saw volume of 229.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22.29 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.62% to Rs.383.55. Volumes stood at 28.46 lakh shares in the last session.
Triveni Turbine Ltd clocked volume of 27.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.93% to Rs.631.00. Volumes stood at 3.44 lakh shares in the last session.
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd registered volume of 1.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34211 shares. The stock rose 3.85% to Rs.9,799.65. Volumes stood at 2.38 lakh shares in the last session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

