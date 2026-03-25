Volumes soar at Prestige Estates Projects Ltd counter

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd recorded volume of 2.68 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 19.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14077 shares

PCBL Chemical Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 March 2026.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd recorded volume of 2.68 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 19.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14077 shares. The stock gained 2.52% to Rs.1,234.05. Volumes stood at 20644 shares in the last session.

PCBL Chemical Ltd recorded volume of 18.02 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 14.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.95% to Rs.270.50. Volumes stood at 1.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Delhivery Ltd clocked volume of 7.42 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 8.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 88327 shares. The stock gained 1.92% to Rs.426.40. Volumes stood at 74762 shares in the last session.

PB Fintech Ltd witnessed volume of 4.21 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 7.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58542 shares. The stock increased 0.86% to Rs.1,473.80. Volumes stood at 25764 shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd notched up volume of 3.4 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 7.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47709 shares. The stock rose 4.18% to Rs.1,873.30. Volumes stood at 4 lakh shares in the last session.

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