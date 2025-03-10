Monday, March 10, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

AAVAS Financiers Ltd notched up volume of 45.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.98 lakh shares

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Doms Industries Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 March 2025.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd notched up volume of 45.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.98 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.75% to Rs.1,796.95. Volumes stood at 89545 shares in the last session.

 

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 199.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43.94 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.39% to Rs.62.79. Volumes stood at 36.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Doms Industries Ltd recorded volume of 6.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.03% to Rs.2,792.00. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd saw volume of 62.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.40 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.72% to Rs.1,640.05. Volumes stood at 115.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd witnessed volume of 58.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.33% to Rs.765.05. Volumes stood at 26.22 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

