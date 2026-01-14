Volumes spurt at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter
AAVAS Financiers Ltd notched up volume of 24.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares
MMTC Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 January 2026.
AAVAS Financiers Ltd notched up volume of 24.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.28% to Rs.1,443.00. Volumes stood at 56656 shares in the last session.
MMTC Ltd notched up volume of 862.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.71% to Rs.70.99. Volumes stood at 27.05 lakh shares in the last session.
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd recorded volume of 21.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.76 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.26% to Rs.327.90. Volumes stood at 73307 shares in the last session.
Jupiter Wagons Ltd notched up volume of 298.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.47% to Rs.330.90. Volumes stood at 22.59 lakh shares in the last session.
BLS International Services Ltd saw volume of 54.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.62 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.89% to Rs.311.90. Volumes stood at 6.94 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 2:50 PM IST