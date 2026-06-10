Volumes spurt at Afcons Infrastructure Ltd counter
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd notched up volume of 237.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 36.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.55 lakh shares
Meesho Ltd, DOMS Industries Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 June 2026.
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd notched up volume of 237.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 36.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.55 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.75% to Rs.330.50. Volumes stood at 2.05 lakh shares in the last session.
Meesho Ltd clocked volume of 1756.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 145.71 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.45% to Rs.165.98. Volumes stood at 111.37 lakh shares in the last session.
DOMS Industries Ltd saw volume of 3.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30991 shares. The stock increased 1.88% to Rs.2,130.10. Volumes stood at 22096 shares in the last session.
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Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd notched up volume of 17.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.85% to Rs.901.05. Volumes stood at 77478 shares in the last session.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 40.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.98% to Rs.477.40. Volumes stood at 3.67 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 2:53 PM IST