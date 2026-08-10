Volumes spurt at EID Parry (India) Ltd counter
EID Parry (India) Ltd notched up volume of 4.08 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29929 shares
Poly Medicure Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, BEML Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 August 2026.
EID Parry (India) Ltd notched up volume of 4.08 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29929 shares. The stock slipped 1.28% to Rs.794.20. Volumes stood at 91289 shares in the last session.
Poly Medicure Ltd notched up volume of 59294 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4659 shares. The stock rose 4.46% to Rs.1,767.80. Volumes stood at 6367 shares in the last session.
Hitachi Energy India Ltd recorded volume of 30995 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7205 shares. The stock gained 9.58% to Rs.35,700.00. Volumes stood at 7508 shares in the last session.
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BEML Ltd recorded volume of 96489 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27113 shares. The stock gained 6.23% to Rs.1,900.00. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.
Grasim Industries Ltd saw volume of 45311 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13282 shares. The stock increased 1.14% to Rs.3,374.05. Volumes stood at 21640 shares in the last session.
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 11:17 AM IST