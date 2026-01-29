Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit declines 14.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit declines 14.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 30.00 crore

Net profit of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) declined 14.72% to Rs 13.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 30.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales30.0028.50 5 OPM %74.9055.12 -PBDT20.5716.56 24 PBT15.9716.49 -3 NP13.2715.56 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 19.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 19.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Provident Cedar Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Provident Cedar Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Creamline Dairy Products standalone net profit declines 87.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Creamline Dairy Products standalone net profit declines 87.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 16.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 16.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Gillette India standalone net profit rises 36.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Gillette India standalone net profit rises 36.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateStocks To Buy TodayUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedEconomic Survey 2026Bajaj Auto Q3 PreviewAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance