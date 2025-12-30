Volumes spurt at Paradeep Phosphates Ltd counter

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd registered volume of 10.2 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.99 lakh shares
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 December 2025.
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd registered volume of 10.2 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.02% to Rs.168.00. Volumes stood at 2.81 lakh shares in the last session.
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd registered volume of 12.58 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.62 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.65% to Rs.134.00. Volumes stood at 77167 shares in the last session.
Honasa Consumer Ltd recorded volume of 4.78 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.72% to Rs.287.05. Volumes stood at 38910 shares in the last session.
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd recorded volume of 1.75 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79168 shares. The stock gained 1.88% to Rs.146.15. Volumes stood at 2.48 lakh shares in the last session.
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd saw volume of 5690 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2699 shares. The stock increased 5.19% to Rs.1,924.00. Volumes stood at 1819 shares in the last session.
