Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin enters licensing agreement with Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals

Lupin enters licensing agreement with Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

To commercialize and distribute Bofanglutide in India

Lupin has entered into an exclusive License, Supply and Distribution agreement with Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in China, for a novel fortnightly GLP-1 receptor agonist, Bofanglutide.

The agreement strengthens Lupin's diabetes portfolio and accelerates its presence in the obesity segment. Bofanglutide injection is a fortnightly (once in two weeks) GLP-1 receptor agonist developed by Gan & Lee, intended for treating adults with type 2 diabetes and aiding weight management in overweight or obese individuals. As a potential first-in-class global fortnightly GLP-1 agonist, clinical data demonstrate that the weight loss results of Bofanglutide are comparable to or better than those of existing GLP-1 alternatives while offering the convenience of once in two weeks versus once a week for other injectable alternatives, and maintaining safety and tolerability consistent with the GLP-1 class. It effectively reduces both blood glucose levels and body weight.

 

Obesity is anticipated to develop into a significant health crisis in India, with approximately 174 million adults classified as overweight and around 50 million as obese. Diabetes is already considered an epidemic, with approximately 90 million adults affected by the condition. Under the terms of the agreement, Lupin will have exclusive rights to commercialize and distribute Bofanglutide in India.

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

