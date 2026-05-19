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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Renewable secures large-scale BESS project for FY27 execution

Waaree Renewable secures large-scale BESS project for FY27 execution

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Waaree Renewable Technologies said it has received an order from for development of a 350 MW/1400 MWh grid-connected Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project.

The project will be executed on an EPC basis and is scheduled to be completed during FY27, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is classified as a commercial order.

Waaree Renewable Technologies further said that WFEPL is a subsidiary of its holding company and the transaction falls under related-party transactions.

Waaree Renewable Technologies (WRTL) is a subsidiary company of the Waaree Group and is spearheading the Solar EPC business. We are also a solar developer that finances, constructs, owns, and operates solar projects. Headquartered in Mumbai, we operate across geographies, focusing on long-term investments within the commercial and industrial customer segments.

 

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The companys consolidated net profit surged 124.74% to Rs 120.19 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 53.48 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations zoomed 136.18% year on year (YoY) to Rs 851.06 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies shed 0.68% to close at Rs 936 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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