Wanbury standalone net profit rises 1191.80% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 21.73% to Rs 162.45 croreNet profit of Wanbury rose 1191.80% to Rs 15.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.73% to Rs 162.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 133.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales162.45133.45 22 OPM %16.4310.45 -PBDT19.614.61 325 PBT15.871.29 1130 NP15.761.22 1192
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:12 AM IST