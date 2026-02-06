Wanbury standalone net profit rises 1191.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.73% to Rs 162.45 crore

Net profit of Wanbury rose 1191.80% to Rs 15.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.73% to Rs 162.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 133.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.162.45133.4516.4310.4519.614.6115.871.2915.761.22

