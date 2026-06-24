Wipro Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 174.35, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 35.28% in last one year as compared to a 4.75% slide in NIFTY and a 29.66% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 174.35, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 24046.8. The Sensex is at 77061.45, up 1.13%.Wipro Ltd has lost around 15.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27012.05, up 1.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 409.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 350.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 175.07, up 0.59% on the day. Wipro Ltd tumbled 35.28% in last one year as compared to a 4.75% slide in NIFTY and a 29.66% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 15.11 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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