Wockhardt Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1936.7, down 0.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 87.69% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% slide in NIFTY and a 15.05% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Wockhardt Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1936.7, down 0.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 23927.75. The Sensex is at 76618.81, down 0.14%.Wockhardt Ltd has lost around 10.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Wockhardt Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25227.9, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 108.46 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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