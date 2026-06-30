Adani Power Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 222, down 2.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 87.69% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% slide in NIFTY and a 8.74% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Power Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 222, down 2.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 23927.75. The Sensex is at 76618.81, down 0.14%.Adani Power Ltd has eased around 4.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39718, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 131.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 316.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 222.04, down 2.06% on the day. Adani Power Ltd jumped 87.69% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% slide in NIFTY and a 8.74% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 39.94 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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