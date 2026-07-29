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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wockhardt Ltd spurts 1.84%, rises for third straight session

Wockhardt Ltd spurts 1.84%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1924.8, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.25% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% gain in NIFTY and a 14.13% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Wockhardt Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1924.8, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 24210.65. The Sensex is at 77537, up 1%. Wockhardt Ltd has dropped around 0.86% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Wockhardt Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25998.85, up 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 105 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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