Wockhardt Ltd spurts 8.93%, rises for third straight session

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1552.2, up 8.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.12% in last one year as compared to a 1.65% gain in NIFTY and a 9.04% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Wockhardt Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1552.2, up 8.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 23978.1. The Sensex is at 76851.91, down 0.54%. Wockhardt Ltd has added around 21.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Wockhardt Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23475.55, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 138.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 115.24 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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