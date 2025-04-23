Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Archidply Industries Ltd, Balaji Telefilms Ltd, Baazar Style Retail Ltd and Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 April 2025.

Archidply Industries Ltd, Balaji Telefilms Ltd, Baazar Style Retail Ltd and Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 April 2025.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd crashed 6.24% to Rs 113.56 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6935 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12434 shares in the past one month.

 

Archidply Industries Ltd lost 6.16% to Rs 96.43. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1729 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd tumbled 6.05% to Rs 82.74. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 66986 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38533 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Pahalgam terror attack: Bangladesh condemns 'mindless act of violence'

Markets

Stock Market LIVE: IT, auto stks lead Sensex, Nifty higher; HCL, TechM, M&M, TaMo among top gainers

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Pahalgam attack LIVE news updates: Bangladesh condemns J-K attack, extends condolences

Tesla, Tesla logo

'Carefully figuring out the right time to enter India': Tesla CFO

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) with Intel and AMD chips launched: Details

Baazar Style Retail Ltd shed 6.01% to Rs 315.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39267 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89451 shares in the past one month.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd slipped 5.68% to Rs 1.66. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Communications incorporates step-down subsidiary in Shanghai, China

Tata Communications incorporates step-down subsidiary in Shanghai, China

Vardhman Special Steels posts nearly 40% YoY drop in Q4 PAT; board OKs Rs 2,000 crore capex plan

Vardhman Special Steels posts nearly 40% YoY drop in Q4 PAT; board OKs Rs 2,000 crore capex plan

Volumes soar at Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd counter

Bharti Airtel, Hexacom gain as Airtel acquires 26 GHz spectrum from Adani Data Networks

Bharti Airtel, Hexacom gain as Airtel acquires 26 GHz spectrum from Adani Data Networks

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; auto shares climb for 4th day

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; auto shares climb for 4th day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Pahalgam Terrorist SketchPahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UpdatesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon