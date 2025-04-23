Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 264.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.99 lakh shares

Latent View Analytics Ltd, Waaree Energies Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 April 2025.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 264.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.99 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.88% to Rs.83.74. Volumes stood at 7.45 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Latent View Analytics Ltd saw volume of 44.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.69% to Rs.422.40. Volumes stood at 1.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Waaree Energies Ltd registered volume of 184.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.32% to Rs.3,016.60. Volumes stood at 60.4 lakh shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 5.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94606 shares. The stock gained 4.97% to Rs.1,468.90. Volumes stood at 1.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 11.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.62% to Rs.993.90. Volumes stood at 1.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

