Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Enterprises Ltd spurts 2.09%, rises for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd spurts 2.09%, rises for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2636, up 2.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.17% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.54% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Adani Enterprises Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2636, up 2.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25136.5. The Sensex is at 82493.19, up 0.06%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has risen around 8.69% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9477, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2643.7, up 1.95% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is down 18.17% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.54% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 114.09 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wipro Ltd spurts 1.61%, gains for five straight sessions

Wipro Ltd spurts 1.61%, gains for five straight sessions

Coforge Ltd up for five straight sessions

Coforge Ltd up for five straight sessions

LTIMindtree Ltd up for fifth session

LTIMindtree Ltd up for fifth session

Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.75%, gains for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.75%, gains for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd soars 2.84%, rises for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd soars 2.84%, rises for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon