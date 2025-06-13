Friday, June 13, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yes Bank's MD & CEO Prashant Kumar gets six-month tenure extension from RBI

Yes Bank's MD & CEO Prashant Kumar gets six-month tenure extension from RBI

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Yes Bank said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted its approval for the extension of the tenure of appointment of Prashant Kumar as managing director & CEO of the bank.

The RBI has extended the tenure of Prashant Kumar for a period of six months with effect from 06 October 2025 or till the appointment of new managing director and CEO/successor taking charge, whichever is earlier.

Yes Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Mumbai, offers a wide array of products, services, and digital solutions, catering to retail, MSME, and corporate clients.

In Q4 FY25, Yes Bank reported a 63.34% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 738.12 crore, while total income rose 3.76% YoY to Rs 9,355.39 crore.

 

The scrip shed 0.88% to currently trade at Rs 20.24 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prostarm Info Systems gains on bagging Rs 1.60-cr order from India1 Payments

Prostarm Info Systems gains on bagging Rs 1.60-cr order from India1 Payments

PSU OMCs slide as crude oil boils

PSU OMCs slide as crude oil boils

Canara Bank to raise Rs 9,500 cr through Tier I and Tier II bonds

Canara Bank to raise Rs 9,500 cr through Tier I and Tier II bonds

Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Piyush Goyal Advances India-Sweden Collaboration Through Comprehensive Government and Industry Dialogues

Piyush Goyal Advances India-Sweden Collaboration Through Comprehensive Government and Industry Dialogues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon