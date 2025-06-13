Friday, June 13, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prostarm Info Systems gains on bagging Rs 1.60-cr order from India1 Payments

Prostarm Info Systems gains on bagging Rs 1.60-cr order from India1 Payments

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Prostarm Info Systems advanced 1.60% to Rs 114.50 after the company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 1.60 crore from India1 Payments for the supply and installation of UPS Systems and Servo Stabilizers.

According to the exchange filing, the work order includes the supply and installation of UPS systems and servo stabilizers.

In a regulatory filing, the company confirmed that the total value of the contract stands at Rs 1,60,89,075 and the execution is scheduled to be completed during July to September 2025.

Prostarm also clarified that the transaction does not involve any related parties, and neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

 

Additionally, the company reported that it has fully repaid borrowings amounting to Rs 1,782.62 lakh from Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank, using proceeds from its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Prostram Info Systems, founded in 2008, is a power solutions provider specializing in UPS systems, inverters, lithium-ion battery packs, and solar EPC projects. The company designs, manufactures, and assembles products in-house and via partners in India and China. It serves sectors like healthcare, IT, defense, and energy through direct sales and a nationwide distributor network. The company operates three units in Maharashtra and has strengthened its tech capabilities through strategic acquisitions and licensing agreements.

Also Read

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Market volatility gauge India VIX jumps 10% as Iran-Israel war escalates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 950 pts, Nifty below 24,650 amid Israel-Iran war; Nifty Oil down 1.5%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 750 pts; Nifty below 24,700; ONGC, OIL, defence stocks rise

Cars

Nifty Auto slips 2% after US President Trump warns of hiking auto tariffs

Thug Life box office collection day 8

Thug Life box office Day 8: Kamal Haasan film struggles to reach ₹50 crore

Fact Check Friday

From ghee to breastfeeding: Indian doctors bust new motherhood myths

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 16.6% to Rs 23.31 crore on an 11.9% increase in revenue to Rs 257.87 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Prostram Info Systems made a debut on the stock exchanges on 03 june 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 125, a 19.05% premium to the issue price of Rs 105. The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 29 May 2025, was subscribed 97.20 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 95 and 105 per share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PSU OMCs slide as crude oil boils

PSU OMCs slide as crude oil boils

Canara Bank to raise Rs 9,500 cr through Tier I and Tier II bonds

Canara Bank to raise Rs 9,500 cr through Tier I and Tier II bonds

Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Piyush Goyal Advances India-Sweden Collaboration Through Comprehensive Government and Industry Dialogues

Piyush Goyal Advances India-Sweden Collaboration Through Comprehensive Government and Industry Dialogues

Market trade lower; oil & gas shares skid amid geopolitical tensions

Market trade lower; oil & gas shares skid amid geopolitical tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon