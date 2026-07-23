Zaggle invests Rs 7.96 cr in Unobanc
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Company) has made an investment of Rs. 7.96 crore in Unobanc.
Unobanc has allotted 62,188 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis to the Company pursuant to the said investment.
Consequently, the company holds 19.9% equity stake in Unobanc.
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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 1:31 PM IST