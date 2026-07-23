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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle invests Rs 7.96 cr in Unobanc

Zaggle invests Rs 7.96 cr in Unobanc

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Company) has made an investment of Rs. 7.96 crore in Unobanc.

Unobanc has allotted 62,188 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis to the Company pursuant to the said investment.

Consequently, the company holds 19.9% equity stake in Unobanc.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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