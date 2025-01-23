Business Standard

ZEEL gains as PAT soars 180% to Rs 164 crore in Q3 FY25

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) added 1.48% to Rs 119.80 after the company's consolidated net profit from continuing operations zoomed 179.65% to Rs 163.60 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 58.50 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

However, total income declined 2.89% to Rs 2,013.3 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,073.4 recorded in Q3 FY24.

The company's revenue from advertising was at Rs 940.60 crore (down 8.44% YoY), revenue from subscription stood at Rs 982.50 crore (up 6.52% YoY), and revenue from other sales and services was at Rs 34.50 crore (up 24.54% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Profit before exceptional items and tax jumped 95.71% to Rs 278.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 142.40 crore reported in same quarter last year. The company recorded an exceptional loss of Rs 80.90 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 318.40 crore in the December 2024 quarter, registering a growth of 52.34% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 16.1% in Q3 FY25 from 10.2% reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses slipped 10.17% to Rs 1,734.7 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 1,931.1 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Advertisement and publicity (A&P) expenses was at Rs 122.60 crore (down 19.18% YoY), and operational cost stood at Rs 996.80 crore (down 16.06% YoY) during the quarter.

The company said that the decline in operating cost YoY was driven by lower programming and technology costs, strong cost discipline across every element of the cost structure, and selectively investing for future growth.

The firm reported an increase in A&P and other expenses led by an increase in marketing towards new launches.

ZEEL is a media & entertainment company offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. It is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment, and theatre businesses, both within India and overseas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

