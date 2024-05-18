NHPC Q4 PAT slides 18% to Rs 610 cr

NHPC reported 18.03% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 610.93 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 745.27 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax and regulatory deferral account balances for the quarter was at Rs 930.23 crore, up 38.24% from Rs 672.90 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

During Q4 FY24, total expenses increased 9.82% YoY to Rs 1,393.67 crore. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 403.88 crore (down 11.25% YoY) and finance costs stood at 91.48 crore (down 17.45% YoY) during the period under review.

On the margins front, the PSU company's operating margin rose to 40.84% in Q4 FY24 from 31.71% posted in Q4 FY23. Net profit margin was at 32.36% in Q4 FY24 as compared to 36.74% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On a full year basis, NHPC's consolidated net profit shed 5.46% to Rs 4,028.01 crore on 9.19% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 9,632.16 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share. The firm stated that dividend shall be paid/dispatched within the period as stipulated in the Companies Act, 2013.

NHPC is the largest organization for hydropower development in India. It has also diversified in the field of solar & wind power. As of 31 March 2024, the Government of India held 67.40% stake in the company.

Shares of NHPC shed 1.36% to end at Rs 97.89 on Saturday 18 May, 2024.

Revenue from operations decreased 6.93% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,888.14 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.