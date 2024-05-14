Zim Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 11.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.81% to Rs 117.86 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 29.39% to Rs 17.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.81% to Rs 367.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 398.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Zim Laboratories rose 11.74% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.81% to Rs 117.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 105.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.