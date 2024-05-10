Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 72,150, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 85,300

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,150. (File photo)

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,150, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 85,300.

The price of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,140.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,150.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,300, Rs 72,150, and Rs 72,150, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,140.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,290, Rs 66,140, and Rs 66,140, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 85,300.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 88,800.

US gold prices ticked up on Friday and were on track for a weekly gain, as recent economic data prompted traders to raise bets of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve later this year.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,347.98 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT. Bullion prices have risen 2 per cent so far this week.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $28.31 per ounce but was poised to register its best week in five.

(With inputs from Reuters)