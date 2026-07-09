Thursday, July 09, 2026 | 07:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices climb after fresh US strikes on Iran raise supply concerns

Oil prices climb after fresh US strikes on Iran raise supply concerns

Brent crude futures rose 78 cents, or 1 per cent to $78.8 a barrel by 0054 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 74 cents, or 1.01 per cent, at $74.26 a barrel

crude oil

Both crude benchmarks, WTI and Brent, rose more than a dollar in post-settlement trade on Wednesday after the US military began launching fresh strikes on Iran | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters BEIJING
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices rose on Thursday after the US launched fresh strikes against Iran, ​denting hopes for an end to the Iran war ​and for the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a ‌chokepoint for one-fifth of pre-war global oil supplies.

Brent crude futures rose 78 cents, or 1 per cent to $78.8 a barrel by 0054 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 74 cents, or 1.01 per cent, at $74.26 a barrel.

Both crude benchmarks, WTI and Brent, rose more than a dollar in post-settlement trade on Wednesday after the US military began launching fresh strikes on Iran.

 

Before that, the benchmarks had settled at their highest in over two weeks after US President Donald Trump threatened ‌fresh strikes against Iran as soon as Wednesday night.

The US military said it was launching fresh strikes on Iran aimed at keeping the critical Strait of Hormuz open to traffic, hours after President Donald Trump declared that an interim agreement to end the war was "over".

Also Read

Donald Trump,Trump

As Iran ceasefire frays, Trump faces a muddled war and limited options

Iran, Iran war, Tehran

Missile alerts ring in Bahrain, Qatar as Iran responds to fresh US strikes

Strait of Hormuz, vessel, oil tanker

War insurers advise shipowners to pause Hormuz voyages after attacks

Russian Oil

Russia bans diesel exports after Ukrainian drone attacks hit refineries

crude oil, oil prices

Oil jumps over 5% to two-week high as Trump warns of more strikes on Iran

The rush of oil that passed through the strait in recent weeks is over for now, ​with shipowners expected to take a more cautious stance, IG analyst Tony Sycamore said ‌in a note.

The US said its latest round of attacks was in response to Tuesday's assault on three tankers transiting the strait. ​The ‌US attacks rattled several cities along Iran's southern coast and left some areas ‌without power.

Iran said on Wednesday it attacked US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait in response to earlier US strikes on infrastructure.

Some war ‌underwriters ​have advised shipping companies ​to pause voyages through the Strait of Hormuz, and others are reviewing their policy terms after Iran's renewed vessel attacks, insurance ‌industry sources said ​on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gold

Gold eases as fresh US-Iran tensions lift oil prices, rate-hike bets

West Asia, Crude Oil, India oil reserves

Oil prices jump 2% as US strikes on Iran revive supply disruption fears

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

Gold prices slip ₹150, silver declines ₹5,000 amid weak global cues

Strait of Hormuz closure, Global oil supply shock, US crude exports, China oil demand slowdown, Energy market resilience

Oil prices slip after Opec+ agrees to raise August output targets

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold demand in India diminishes as prices rebound; China buying improves

Topics : Oil Prices Crude Oil Prices Brent crude Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market CrashStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayKalyan Jewellers SharesSabang PortUS Military Bases in West AsiaQ1 Earning PreviewSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance