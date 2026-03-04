High multiples, long-term pitch: Does SEDEMAC IPO justify its price tag?

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO: Technology-driven automotive electronics firm SEDEMAC Mechatronics has received a mixed response from brokerage houses ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which opens for subscription today. The company plans to raise ₹1,087.45 crore through its maiden public issue.

Ahead of the launch, SEDEMAC mopped up ₹326 crore from anchor investors. The anchor book saw participation from a mix of domestic and overseas institutional investors, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, and 3PIM India Equity (IFSC) Fund.

Brokerages, however, remain sceptical about listing gains and have broadly recommended subscribing to the public offering from a long-term perspective. Among the major brokerages, Anand Rathi Research Team and SBI Securities have advised investors to subscribe for the long term, while analysts at ICICI Direct have assigned a ‘Neutral’ rating to the issue.

At the upper end of the price band of ₹1,352 per share, SEDEMAC is valued at 126.4 times its FY25 earnings and 62.5 times its FY26 earnings (annualised). This implies a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹5,970.6 crore and an EV/Ebitda multiple of 49.7 times, which analysts said places the issue at relatively steep valuations.

Analysts at Anand Rathi Research Team have recommended subscribing to the issue for the long term, citing that the IPO appears fully valued. The company, it said, focuses on scalable technologies for large global mobility and industrial markets, with a diversified portfolio across 2W/3W ECUs, EV motor controllers, and genset controllers, enabling participation in high-volume platforms.

“The company aims to build a strong market presence by offering a broad range of critical, control-intensive products, rather than limiting itself to a narrow product set. Considering these factors, the IPO appears fully valued and is rated ‘Subscribe – Long Term’,” the brokerage said in its report.

SBI Securities has also recommended subscribing to the issue for the long term, noting that listing or short-term gains are unlikely. The brokerage highlighted that the company is a leading manufacturer of critical application auto components, specialising in technology-intensive products such as ISG ECU, EFI ECU and ISG+EFI ECU. It designs, develops and manufactures these components in-house with a strong focus on R&D. The critical nature of its product portfolio and OEM approvals create high entry barriers.

“At the upper price band of ₹1,352, the stock is valued at 62.6x FY26E P/E on an annualised basis. We recommend investors subscribe to the issue for the long term,” said SBI Securities in its report.

Ventura Securities, meanwhile, has assigned a ‘Subscribe’ rating to the SEDEMAC IPO, stating that the company is well positioned to benefit from the rising electronic and EV content in vehicles.

The brokerage further highlighted the company’s long-standing relationships with leading OEM customers and its strong R&D-led engineering capabilities in automotive control systems. However, Ventura cautioned that revenue concentration linked to automotive OEM cycles, exposure to rapid technological shifts in powertrain evolution, and margin sensitivity to product mix and customer pricing dynamics remain key risks for the company.

Grey market sentiment, however, remains muted ahead of the public launch. Sources tracking grey market activity said the unlisted shares of SEDEMAC Mechatronics were exchanging hands at around ₹1,335, reflecting a discount of ₹17 per share, or 1.26 per cent, to the upper end of the issue price of ₹1,352.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO details

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO comprises entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 8 million equity shares, aggregating ₹1,087.45 crore. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), promoters Manish Sharma and Ashwini Amit Dixit are participating in the OFS. Among other selling shareholders are A91 Emerging Fund II LLP, NRJN Family Trust (represented by Entrust Family Office Legal & Trusteeship Services Private Limited), Xponentia Opportunities Fund II, Mace, 360 One Special Opportunities Fund – Series 8, 360 One Monopolistic Market Intermediaries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and Xponentia Opportunities.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO is being offered at a priced band of ₹1,287–₹1,352 per share, with a lot size of 11 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,872 to bid for one lot, while ₹1,93,336 would be needed to apply for the maximum 13 lots (143 shares).

The public issue will remain open for subscription till Friday, March 6, 2026. The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Monday, March 9, 2026. The shares are expected to list on the bourses on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

As outlined in its RHP, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public offering. “Each of the Selling Shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds from the Offer for Sale in proportion to the equity shares offered by them as part of the OFS, after deducting their proportion of offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon,” said the company.