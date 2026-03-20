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Home / Markets / IPO / Power infrastructure firm Polite Powertech files draft IPO papers with Sebi

Power infrastructure firm Polite Powertech files draft IPO papers with Sebi

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of 25 lakh equity shares

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

The company reported a revenue from operations increasing sharply from nil in FY2023 to Rs 24.65 crore in FY2024 to Rs 155.63 crore in FY2025, and further reaching Rs 97.32 crore in H1 FY26.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

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Integrated power infrastructure EPC company Polite Powertech Ltd has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of 25 lakh equity shares.

Proceeds from the issue will be utilised for funding working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes. Polite Powertech is an integrated power infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, engaged in the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of power transmission, distribution, and renewable energy projects.

The company reported a revenue from operations increasing sharply from nil in FY2023 to Rs 24.65 crore in FY2024 to Rs 155.63 crore in FY2025, and further reaching Rs 97.32 crore in H1 FY26.

 

Arihant Capital Markets Limited and Valmiki Leela Capital Private Limited are the book-running lead managers (BRLMs) to the offer. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Stock Market Market news IPOs Power Sector

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

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