eClerx Services jumps 9% on posting Q3 results, board approves bonus issue

eClerx Services shares jumped 8.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹4,813.65 per share. The stock was in demand after the company announced its December quarter (Q3FY26) results.

At 12:31 PM, eClerx Services’ shares were trading 8.23 per cent higher at ₹4,785.05. In comparison, the BSE Sensex slipped 0.22 per cent to 82,165.84.

In Q3, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹191.8 crore , as compared to ₹137.19 crore a year ago, up 39.7 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,070.33 crore, as compared to ₹853.82 crore. Check detailed results here

That apart, eClerx Services’ board has approved a 1:1 bonus issue, proposing to allot one bonus equity share (face value ₹10) for every one existing equity share (₹10) held by shareholders on a record date that will be announced later.

The bonus issue—comprising 4,70,25,359 equity shares—will be funded out of the company’s retained earnings (free reserves) as per the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025, and is subject to shareholder approval via postal ballot, the company informed exchanges.

Post the bonus issue, eClerx’s issued and paid-up equity share capital would double to ₹94.05 crore from ₹47.03 crore, while the authorised share capital remains unchanged at ₹100 crore. =

“This is to inform you that the board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, which commenced at 2:00 PM. and concluded at 6:10 PM, inter-alia, approved the issuance of Bonus Equity Shares in the proportion of 1 (one) new fully paid up equity share of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for every existing 1 (one) equity share of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each held by the members as on the record date, to be subsequently decided by Board/Committee of Board, subject to shareholders’ approval through Postal Ballot,” the filing read.

Bonus shares are free additional shares issued by a company to existing shareholders, proportional to their current holdings, funded by capitalising the company's retained earnings or reserves. Companies issue bonus shares to improve liquidity by making shares more affordable to retail investors, signal financial strength and confidence, boost trading activity, and enhance investor participation.