Adani Power, NTPC among 5 power stocks that can rally up to 24%: Analysts
Technical analyst at Bonanza believes that power stocks NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Power, Adani Green and Power Grid are showing strong bullish structure and can potentially surge up to 24% from here.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Power stocks such NTPC, Adani Power, Adani Green, Power Grid Corporation and Tata Power have outperformed the market with gains up to 30 per cent thus far in the calendar year 2026 as against a 7.1 per cent dip in the Nifty 50 index. So far in April 2026, Adani Green has soared nearly 37 per cent followed by 24 per cent surge in Adani Power. In comparison, the Nifty has jumped by nearly 9 per cent. Analysts believe that a hotter-than-normal summer is emerging as a primary catalyst for the Indian power sector, with peak electricity demand forecast to reach 275-285 GW. From a long-term perspective, too, analysts at Mirae Asset Sharekhan remain positive on the power sector's outlook, citing structural drivers such as increasing data center capacity, rising penetration of consumer durables, and electric vehicle (EV) expansion. READ MORE Similarly, technical analyst at Bonanza are upbeat on the future prospects for power stocks, and predict up to 24 per cent upside for these outperforming shares. Here's a detailed technical outlook on NTPC, Power Grid, Tata Power, Adani Power and Adani Green by Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.
NTPCCurrent Market Price: ₹393
NTPC is showing a strong bullish reversal after breaking above the long-term descending trend line, indicating a shift in overall trend structure, highlights Jagad. "The stock is forming a higher high–higher low pattern and is sustaining above key moving averages, confirming strength and accumulation. Recent pullbacks are finding support near the ₹370 – ₹360 zone, which acts as an important demand area," explains the analyst from Bonanza. On the upside, Jagad expects immediate resistance for NTPC round ₹400, above which he expects a rally toward ₹420 – ₹440 levels. The upside target projects potential upside of 12 per cent form here. The analysts sees strong support for the stock at ₹350. ALSO READ | Charts suggest up to 5% upside for the Sensex; will the rally hold?
Power Grid CorporationCurrent Market Price: ₹309
Jagad notes that Power Grid is consolidating near the ₹305 – ₹310 resistance zone, while RSI indicating steady momentum. He adds that volume participation has been stable, suggesting accumulation. "In case of a bullish scenario, i.e. a decisive breakout above ₹310 could trigger fresh upside towards ₹320, while ₹295 remains a strong support zone," says Jagad.
Adani PowerCurrent Market Price: ₹185
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Adani Green EnergyCurrent Market Price: ₹1,101
Adani Green Energy is showing a strong recovery with price approaching the ₹1,100 – ₹1,150 resistance zone, indicating a potential breakout from a prolonged consolidation range, expects Jagad. A sustained breakout above ₹1,150 can trigger upside toward ₹1,250 – ₹1,350 (suggests potential 22.6% upside), while failure may lead to consolidation, says the analyst. He believes that the stock is forming a base after a downtrend, with Key support placed at ₹950 – ₹900 zone.
Tata Power CompanyCurrent Market Price: ₹421
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Topics : Market technicals Power Sector Adani Power Tata Power NTPC stock Power Grid Corporation of India Adani Green Energy stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations
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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 1:14 PM IST