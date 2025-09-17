Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Affle 3i share price zooms 77% from April low, stock trades at record high

Affle 3i share price zooms 77% from April low, stock trades at record high

Over the medium term, analysts at ICICI Securities believe Affle could sustain ~20% revenue CAGR, supported by rising CPCU realisations, international expansion, and scaling of new verticals.

stock market, market, stock brokers

As of 2024, India had around 970 million internet users which are expected to cross 1 billion users and approximately 690 million smartphone subscribers.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Affle 3i share price today: Shares of Affle 3i (formerly known as Affle (India) Limited) hit a new high of ₹2,155.95, as the scrip rallied 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook.
 
The stock price of IT enabled services company has zoomed 77 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,221.05 touched on April 7, 2025.
 
Affle 3i is a global technology company enabling AI and ML-driven mobile advertising solutions that power personalised recommendations, user conversions and measurable marketing outcomes for advertisers globally. The company’s proprietary consumer platform stack leverages deep audience insights and advanced intelligence to optimise end-to-end consumer journeys, enhancing Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) across connected devices.  ALSO READ: Nifty PSU Bank index rises 2%; nears 52-week high. What's driving PSBs? 
 

Affle 3i outlook

 
Affle’s unified platforms provide an integrated approach to mobile marketing by combining real-time adaptive algorithms with innovative technologies to help brands optimise targeting and drive measurable outcome-led advertising both online and offline. The company’s solutions deliver performance across every stage of the mobile marketing lifecycle and are designed to reduce digital ad fraud, ensuring greater efficiency, relevance and authenticity for advertisers.
 
The share of mobile connections based on 4G is beginning to wane as 5G technology gains momentum globally. The rollout of 5G technology is revolutionizing digital marketing by enabling faster, more reliable internet connections. 

As of 2024, India had around 970 million internet users which are expected to cross 1 billion users and approximately 690 million smartphone subscribers. These highlight the scale of adoption and the vast potential for further digital inclusion in the years ahead, Affle 3i said, in its FY25 annual report.
 
On Affle 3i strategy, the management said it is charting a bold path for the next ten years driven by Innovation, Impact, and Intelligence. This is not just about scaling up; it’s about transforming how brands connect with consumers in a privacy first, AI-powered world.
 
Meanwhile, over the medium term, analysts at ICICI Securities believe Affle could sustain ~20 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR), supported by rising CPCU realisations, international expansion, and scaling of new verticals such as CTV. The brokerage firm estimates Ebitda margins to be resilient in the 22-24 per cent range. Conversely, downside is limited by its strong operating cash flows, providing a balanced risk-reward profile. On September 7, 2025, ICICI Securities initiated coverage on Affle with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹2,280.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

