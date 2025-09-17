Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Here's why Mahindra Lifespace shares are up 7% in trade today; details

Mahindra Lifespace Developers' shares gained after the company was chosen as the partner for two society redevelopment projects in Mumbai's Chembur.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers stock price, Septemebr 17, NSE, BSE

Founded in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. is the real estate and infrastructure arm of the Mahindra Group.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Mahindra Lifespace share price: Mahindra Lifespace Developers shares price was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 6.67 per cent to an intraday high of ₹394 per share.
 
Around 1:20 PM, Mahindra Lifespace share price was trading 3.83 per cent higher at ₹383.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.38 per cent higher at 82,694.37 levels.

What triggered the up move in Mahindra Lifespace share price?

 
Mahindra Lifespace Developers’ shares gained after the company was chosen as the partner for two society redevelopment projects in Mumbai’s Chembur, with a combined gross development potential of about ₹1,700 crore.
 
 
Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer, residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said “Redevelopment continues to play an important role in our growth journey. It enables us to bring high quality residential projects to neighbourhoods where demand remains strong. We are grateful for the trust the societies have placed in us, and through this project we look forward to contributing to the growth story of Chembur.” 
 
The projects, spread over ~2.6 acres and ~1.8 acres in the Diamond Garden area, will deliver sustainable, amenity-rich housing with enhanced connectivity.

Chembur's strategic location, linking the city's business districts with the eastern suburbs, is set to benefit further from policy measures permitting higher redevelopment potential. 
The sites lie 1.5 km from the Eastern Freeway, with access to Thane, Navi Mumbai, and other key areas. Connectivity will be boosted by the upcoming Diamond Garden Metro Station (Line 2), along with existing Monorail and Railway networks. Proximity to hubs such as BKC and Powai also strengthens the appeal of the projects, the company said.
 
Founded in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. is the real estate and infrastructure arm of the Mahindra Group. The company has a development footprint of 49.26 million sq. ft. of completed, ongoing and upcoming residential projects across seven cities, along with over 5,000 acres under development or management at its integrated developments and industrial clusters in four locations. Its portfolio spans premium residences, value housing under the Mahindra Happinest brand, and large-scale integrated cities and industrial hubs under the Mahindra World City and Origins by Mahindra brands. 
 

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks Mahindra Lifespace Developers Mahindra Lifespace BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Share price Markets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

