Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 08:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Asian stocks slump as markets brace for energy shock amid West Asia crisis

Asian stocks slump as markets brace for energy shock amid West Asia crisis

Shares in Seoul dived 4 per cent ​to take two-day losses beyond 11 per cent as fast-money and foreigners bailed out of a ‌market that had soared on memory chipmakers' vast AI-driven profits

stocks

Japan's Nikkei slid 2.5 per cent in a third straight session of losses. Japan and South Korea are major energy importers.

Reuters SINGAPORE
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 8:28 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Asian markets skidded on Wednesday, with investors cutting crowded positions in gold and chipmakers on worries a wider West Asia war could deliver an energy shock ​that raises inflation and delays rate cuts.

Shares in Seoul dived 4 per cent ​to take two-day losses beyond 11 per cent as fast-money and foreigners bailed out of a ‌market that had soared on memory chipmakers' vast AI-driven profits.

The selloff dragged the won to a 17-year low.

Japan's Nikkei slid 2.5 per cent in a third straight session of losses. Japan and South Korea are major energy importers.

Benchmark Brent crude oil futures are up more than 12 per cent for the week at $81.40 a barrel, though they came off highs after US President Donald Trump ordered an insurance guarantee on Gulf shipping and said the navy may escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary.

 

Also Read

US flag, USA

Will not stop, Iran's ability to hit back declining: US Command chief

US Israel strike Iran

Fire erupts near US Consulate in Dubai after drone strike, none injured

x, Twitter

West Asia crisis: X suspends revenue sharing for undisclosed AI war videos

US Israel strike Iran

Israel eliminates highest ranking Iranian commander serving in Lebanon

Iran, US Israel attacks on Iran, Israel Iran conflict, US Iran, Israel Iran

Pentagon releases names of service members killed in Iran conflict

US and Israeli forces have pounded Iran for four days and Iranian drones and missiles have struck Gulf oil refineries and also US embassies ‌in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

"It does look like conflict is going to go a little bit longer than what people thought initially. And there's been escalation, because the war is now broadening out to include allies of the US," said Damien Boey, portfolio strategist at Wilson Asset Management in Sydney.

"Oil infrastructure seems to be under attack ... so people are having to think about what is the duration of all of that."

Gold fell about 4.5 per cent overnight and the Aussie dollar ​slid 0.8 per cent as traders were cashing out of winning bets to cover losses elsewhere in a volatile ‌week. Early in the Asia session gold steadied at $5,128 an ounce, while US and European futures also tried to stabilise, with S&P 500 futures flat and European futures up 0.8 per cent.

On ​Wall Street, ‌indexes pared heavier losses but the S&P 500 closed 0.8 per cent lower on fear over potentially prolonged higher ‌oil prices.

"The biggest issue that (investors) are trying to weigh gets back to the intertwining of inflation and interest rates," said Chuck Carlson, CEO at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

"Are ‌energy ​prices going to ​remain elevated for a longer period of time than people thought yesterday, and then does that pass through?"

The euro has slid below $1.16 as investors expect Europe will be ‌hit hard by higher ​energy costs. Benchmark European gas prices have jumped about 65 per cent in two days.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stock Markets LIVE Updates, March 4, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals 500 pts fall at open; Asia mkts decline on US-Iran conflict

IRFC, RVNL, IRCTC and other railway stocks correct more than 50%

IRFC, RVNL, Railtel, IRCTC plunge over 50%; analysts see more consolidation

Stocks to watch today, March 04

Stocks to Watch: Dabur, Adani Ports, Cipla, JSW Cement, Allied Blenders

share market, stock market

Stocks to buy today: Kotak Sec picks ICICI Bank, Vedanta as preferred bets

PVC pipe

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Plastic pipes; top bets, target here

Topics : Asian stocks Asian Shares US-Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 8:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayStocks to Watch TodayiPhone 17e PriceStocks to buy todayUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIs Dhurandhar 2 Trailer OutM4 iPad Air