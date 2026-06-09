Auto ancillary stocks: Sedemac, Studds Accessories zoom up to 17%

Auto part companies stock price movement today

Shares of auto ancillaries companies were in demand with Studds Accessories, Sedemac Mechatronics, Belrise Industries and Sansera Engineering rallying up to 17 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

Studds Accessories surged 17 per cent to ₹514 on the back of multiple-fold jump in the average trading volumes. A combined 3.96 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 01:44 PM. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹599.80 on November 18, 2025.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Share price of Sedemac Mechatronics hit an all-time high of ₹2,650, soaring 12 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. The stock zoomed 87 per cent from its three-month low of ₹1,415 on March 12, 2026. Currently, it quotes at a 96 per cent premium against its issue price of ₹1,352. The company made its stock market debut on March 11, 2026.

What’s driving Studds Accessories?

Studds Accessories is India’s largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer and one of the world’s leading helmet and motorcycle accessories brands.

While raw material prices have witnessed an upward trend since March, there are currently no challenges with sourcing or availability of key inputs. To safeguard against rising input costs, the management in the Q4 results said the company has implemented calibrated price hikes across portfolio and distribution channels, averaging around 8–9 per cent.

Rising disposable income, increasing penetration of premium motorcycles, stricter safety regulations and greater consumer awareness towards quality and branded products are supporting structural growth for the organized helmet industry.

READ | Polycab, Coal India: Here's why SBI Securities is bullish on these 2 stocks The management believes the industry is gradually shifting from an unorganized, price-driven market to a more branded, premium and safety-focused ecosystem, which positions companies like ours very well for the future, the management said. They believe the company is well positioned to continue its growth momentum in the next financial year with an expected revenue growth of around 17 per cent-18 per cent while maintaining EBITDA margins at broadly similar levels.

Equirus Securities view on auto ancillary sector

India's listed auto ancillary sector revenues' grew 3x over FY16–26 to ₹5 trillion at 11 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), but the sector average is a statistical artefact masking a 8–17 per cent range of segment outcomes. Twenty-eight of 52 companies outgrew the sector; 24 did not. The consistent differentiator was not OEM mix or market share — it was the breadth of the revenue base. Companies deploying multiple growth levers simultaneously — acquisitions, new products, new geographies, new customers — outperformed single-lever peers in every cycle the decade delivered, Equirus Securities said in the sector report.

Consensus estimates indicate that FY27 could be a relatively subdued year for profitability across the auto ancillary universe, with margin performance likely to remain sensitive to the trajectory of commodity costs and the evolving geopolitical environment. However, assuming commodity inflation moderates over the medium term, the industry is expected to deliver a healthy earnings recovery thereafter.

Based on current estimates, the auto ancillary sector is projected to report a PAT CAGR of 21 per cent over FY26–FY28E, supported by a 13 per cent revenue CAGR and margin expansion following the softer FY27 earnings environment, the brokerage firm said. ========================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.