Bajaj Healthcare spikes 7% on posting healthy Q3 results; check details

Bajaj Healthcare shares spiked 7.3 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹419.55 per share. The stock was in demand after the company posted its Q3 results.

At 10:29 AM, Bajaj Healthcare’s share price was trading 1.8 per cent higher at ₹397.75 on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.66 per cent at 83,016.72. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹1,256.22 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹744.9 per share and 52-week low at ₹379.1.

Bajaj Healthcare Q3 results

In the December quarter (Q3FY26), Bajaj Healthcare reported a net profit of ₹15.67 crore, as compared to ₹11.72 crore in Q3FY25, up 33.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹161.22 crore, up 31.3 per cent, from ₹122.8 crore a year ago.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹32.33 crore, as compared to ₹24.01 crore, up 34.6 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 19.8 per cent, as against 19.2 per cent.

During the quarter, Bajaj Healthcare launched Magnesium L-Threonate (Magtein) in India through its collaboration with Threotech LLC. Backed by strong domestic presence and manufacturing expertise, this expands the company’s central nervous system (CNS) portfolio and reinforces its position as a trusted partner to global innovators.

“As we look ahead, our business mix will increasingly shift toward exports anchored by our strong active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) foundation and growing credibility in regulated markets. We remain focused on sustaining cost competitiveness while securing key approvals that broaden our global reach. With continued investments in research and development (R&D), ongoing capex, and the expertise of our management team, we are confident of achieving sustainable and scalable growth. We remain committed to creating long-term value for the healthcare ecosystem and all stakeholders,” said Anil Jain, managing director, Bajaj Healthcare.

Bajaj Healthcare is a manufacturer of APIs, intermediates and formulations. Established in the year 1993. It specialises in the manufacturing of intermediates, API, formulations and nutraceuticals. The company’s manufacturing units are designed to meet the requirements of both advanced and emerging market opportunities. The company has a strong presence globally in countries like Europe, the USA, Australia, the Middle East and South America.